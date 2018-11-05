Woman charged with fatally stabbing boyfriend during domestic incident

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (WWSB) - A woman has been arrested and charged with murder following a domestic incident in Port Charlotte Sunday night.
Deputies say they responded to the 2200 block of Lake View Blvd around 7:30pm for a domestic incident and found a man with a stab wound to the chest in need of medical attention. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to Blake Medical Center, where he died.
Investigators say the victim and 33-year-old Ashley Britto were in a relationship and they have a long history of domestic disturbances. In March, deputies were called five times to their home. In June, they were called twice. Deputies were not called again until this deadly turn of events.
Based on the evidence they recovered at the scene and interviews with the suspect, deputies have charged Britto with second degree murder.
