Venice residents demand road changes where four bicyclist were hit and injured

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Protesters from six communities were on Center Road and East Village Drive in Venice advocating for change to the roadway where four cyclist were hit and injured last week.
Members of the Coastal Cruisers Bicycle Club were also in attendance.
Both groups want to reduce speed limits from 45 to 35 miles per hour and have a traffic light installed at the intersection where the four cyclist were hit and injured last Tuesday.
As of Sunday, a spokesperson with Sarasota Memorial Hospital told ABC 7, one of the four cyclist were released from the hospital while one was in stable condition and the other two in critical condition.
One protester tells ABC 7 she and many others have been advocating for road changes well before Tuesdays accident.
“This intersection is a very dangerous intersection. I know first hand about this intersection my husband and I were coming out church on Christmas Eve and we were broadsided. We’re going to suffer from those injuries for rest of our lives”, says Meadow Run resident Patricia Abde.
Don Lacoste, Vice President of Coastal Cruisers Bicycle Club, says many drivers are driving well above 55 miles an hour on Center Road, a familiar road for bicyclist.
Residents ABC 7 the speed limit and lack of a traffic light isn’t the only issue. They say a big business development, Caldwell Trust, is set to be constructed near the road which will cause more traffic in addition to a nearby school and church.
“Mr. Caldwell now wants to put a business right in this and he’s going to have 339 parking spaces that he wants to exit onto East Village Drive. He has three exits on Center Road. We live here, we got to church here, our kids go to school here we need safety”, says Abde.
Protesters and residents in Venice plan to be at a county commission meeting Wednesday to advocate for a street light and their want for reduced speed limits.
They also plan voice their views on not wanting Caldwell Trust to add buildings and additional traffic on Center Road.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.