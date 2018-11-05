St. Pete Beach restaurant worker tests positive for Hep A

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has identified a positive case of hepatitis A in a food service worker in St. Pete Beach.
According to DOH-Pinellas, the individual worked at Toasted Monkey located at 6110 Gulf Blvd between October 17 – 28.
If you frequented this restaurant from October 17 until the 28, and have not previously been vaccinated for hepatitis A, you should be vaccinated. If you have previously received the hepatitis A vaccine you do not need to take additional action. DOH-Pinellas is offering the vaccine at the following locations:
- St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N
- Pinellas Park: 6350 76th Ave. N
- Mid-County (Largo): 8751 Ulmerton Rd
- Clearwater: 310 N. Myrtle Ave
- Tarpon Springs: 301 S. Disston Ave
DOH-Pinellas is encouraging all healthcare providers, including hospital emergency departments to stay on high alert and immediately report cases to the Florida Department of Health.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.