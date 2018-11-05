Shaquille O'Neal, Ken Jeong team for reality TV comedy pilot

This combination photo shows actor Ken Jeong at the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Crazy Rich Asians" in New York on Aug. 14, 2018, left, and retired Hall of Fame basketball player Shaquille O'Neal during an NBA basketball news conference in Miami on Dec. 22, 2016. TBS said it has ordered a reality series pilot that will test the pair’s ability to take on odd jobs. The pilot, with the working title “Unqualified,” could be the basis for a series if it impresses the channel. (AP Photo)