Priest in Venice placed on leave after sexual abuse allegation made

VENICE, FL (WWSB) - A priest in Venice is on administrative leave as he's being investigated in St. Petersburg for alleged sexual abuse.
Father Nicholas McLoughlin served as the pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Temple Terrace, Florida from 1973-1982. Recently, a person came forward alleging that Father McLouglin sexually abused them during that time frame when they were a minor.
The Diocese of St. Petersburg has determined that the allegation has “a semblance of truth” and has opened an investigation. Father McLoughlin previously served as associate pastor of St. John Vianney, St. Pete Beach and pastor of Bishop Barry and Notre Dame High Schools in St. Petersburg from June 1972 to August 1973.
Father McLoughlin is now a priest with the Diocese of Venice. He has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation unfolds.
Anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual abuse should contact the Department of Children and Families at 1-800-96-ABUSE and the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 941-416-6114.
