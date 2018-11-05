Pedestrian killed in accident on I-75 Southbound

By Nadine Armoush | October 30, 2018 at 11:17 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 8:58 AM

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol released the name of a pedestrian killed in a fatal accident last Tuesday.

According to FHP, Brent Cangelosi, 41, was the pedestrian struck by a car late Tuesday night on I-75 South.

Florida Highway Patrol says around 11:30 p.m., Cangelosi was laying partially between the center and outside lanes was struck by a vehicle near Clark Road (Exit 205).

The driver of the vehicle stopped after hitting Cangelosi and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-75 South was closed for several hours as troopers investigated, but has since re-opened.

The accident remains under investigation.

