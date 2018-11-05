Pedestrian killed in accident on I-75 Southbound

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol released the name of a pedestrian killed in a fatal accident last Tuesday.
According to FHP, Brent Cangelosi, 41, was the pedestrian struck by a car late Tuesday night on I-75 South.
Florida Highway Patrol says around 11:30 p.m., Cangelosi was laying partially between the center and outside lanes was struck by a vehicle near Clark Road (Exit 205).
The driver of the vehicle stopped after hitting Cangelosi and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
I-75 South was closed for several hours as troopers investigated, but has since re-opened.
The accident remains under investigation.
