Parrish Playworks Previews “Southern Hospitality” | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Parrish is one of the fastest growing areas on the Suncoast. The small rural farming community is exploding with new housing developments and new residents.
To preserve Parrish's culture, to celebrate the history of Parrish, to bring new comers and longtime residents together and develop a sense of community, the Parrish Playworks was born.
Karen Romant, the Director of Parrish Playworks visited Suncoast View and told us, "Our theater troupe specializes in community performance. We started in 2013 with performing an original, full-length storytelling play with music, that explored local legends and celebrated the people of early Manatee County. We are continuing the tradition in Manatee County of telling stories about local places and people. "
She says, "What makes us unique is we are open to all who genuinely want to experience theater with us, and that includes trained, professional actors, as well as the 8 or 80 year-old novice. We grow and learn together and hope to bring our ever-changing community closer as we create "culture" together."
They are now doing a play called "Southern Hospitality"
Karen says, "This play, written by a team of scriptwriters from the Golden Girls, is a zany comedy about family and friends desperately trying everything to save a small southern town from extinction."
Playworks has become so popular they are often invited to perform around the community.
Karen says, "Such as the Florida Railroad Museum, on the Murder-mystery Dinner Train, playing at the Rocky Bluff Library Storytelling Festival, River walk, plus local schools and churches."
Parrish Playworks presents Southern Hospitality by Jones, Hope & Wooten. November 9 at 7 PM, November 10 at 2:30 and 7:00 PM, and November 11 at 2:30 PM at Hidden Acres Barn, 6004 77th Street E., Palmetto, FL.
For more information go to https://www.parrishplayworks.org/show-tickets.html
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.