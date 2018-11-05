German domestic spy chief won't get new government job

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo Hans-Georg Maassen, head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, arrives for a public hearing at the parliamentary control committee of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin. A saga over Germany’s outgoing domestic intelligence chief that hurt the country’s government has taken a new twist, with his move to another job apparently in danger. German news agency dpa reported that Maassen assailed in a farewell speech what he described as radical left-wing forces in the Social Democrats, and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is now considering whether to dismiss him or send him into retirement. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file) (Michael Sohn)