Man shot, killed by deputies at McDonald’s after threatening to shoot them

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, FL (WWSB) - Early Monday morning, deputies shot and killed a suspect at a fast food restaurant following threats.
Around midnight, deputies received three 911 calls about a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 41. One of the callers followed the driver, later identified as 72-year-old George Smith of Arcadia, to the McDonald’s on Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor.
The woman, who has a background in mental health care, followed Smith, worried he was suffering from or a mental illness. When Smith stopped at the McDonald’s, the woman engaged him in conversation. According to deputies, Smith told her that he was going to drive to a police station because he wanted officers to shoot him or he would shoot them.
The sheriff’s office says Smith also told the woman he was armed. He had a long rifle on the front seat of his car and reportedly told the woman it was an AK-47 he planned on using on law enforcement.
The woman stayed calm, kept speaking to Smith, but also engaged deputies to let them know what was going on. Smith also claimed to have just killed three people, but deputies say they have not found any evidence of this.
As approximately 10 deputies arrived on scene, Smith told the woman that she should leave because he didn’t want her to get hurt. He then removed the rifle from his vehicle. A deputy gave him verbal commands to put down the rifle as another set of deputies got behind a shield, armed with a shotgun with less lethal beanbag rounds.
Deputies tried shooting Smith with the beanbag rounds and at least two hit him, but they did not incapacitate him. Smith lifted the rifle and slid back the bolt. Another deputy, seeing this from a different angle, opened fire, shooting four rounds, striking Smith.
Deputies called for EMS and attempted to save Smith, but he was pronounced dead at Bayfront in Port Charlotte.
The sheriff’s office says this all happened in the span of around two minutes after they arrived on scene.
Authorities say they had no prior contact with Smith and no understanding of his motivation. Their investigation is ongoing.
The state Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation and the two officers who fired rounds have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol as the investigation continues.
