Grouper Cooked in Banana Leaf | Chef Borelli

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Chef Thomas Borelli of Jack Dusty shares this recipe on ABC7.
Serves 4
Salsa Verde
Ingredients
- 3 eachTomatillos
- 2 clovesgarlic
- 1 eachshallot
- 1 eachlime
- ½ eachjalapeno
- 1 cupEVOO
- 2 Bunches cilantro
- TTSalt
- TTPepper
Directions
- Peel outer leaves off of tomatillos and wash under cool water.
- Cut them in half, toss in olive oil, salt, and pepper with the garlic and rough chopped shallots.
- Roast in the oven at 350 degrees until they begin to caramelize and turn gold brown.
- Remove from oven, let them cool and blend together smoothly with fresh cilantro, lime juice, and oil.
- Set aside.
Pepper Mojo
Ingredients
- 1 eachRed pepper
- 1 eachYellow pepper
- ½ eachred onion
- ¼ bunch cilantro
- 3 clovesgarlic
- 1 eachshallot
- 2 sprigsfresh oregano
- ½ cupwhite wine vinegar
- 2 cupsorange juice
- 2 eachlime juice
Directions
- Julienne both peppers and half of onion thinly and set aside.
- Rough chop the garlic and shallots and caramelize in a sauce pot.
- Add the vinegar, orange juice, and oregano and bring to a simmer.
- Season the liquid with salt and lime juice.
- Add the peppers and onions and simmer on low for 10 minutes until they are just cooked.
- Keep warm.
Grouper
Ingredients
- 4 eachRed grouper filet, 5 oz.
- 4 eachBanana leaf, cut into 8x8 squares
- 1 eachHeart of palm (optional)
Directions
- Season the grouper with salt and marinate quickly in the salsa verde.
- Quickly toast the banana leaf on a hot surface or in the oven.
- Thinly slice the heart of palm and place in the center of the banana leaf.
- Place a piece of grouper on top of heart of palm and fold the banana leaf closed.
- Cook in the oven at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees.
- Carefully re-open the banana leaf to present and finish with the pepper mojo.