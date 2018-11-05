Grouper Cooked in Banana Leaf | Chef Borelli

Grouper Cooked in Banana Leaf | Jack Dusty
November 5, 2018 at 3:11 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 3:12 PM

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Chef Thomas Borelli of Jack Dusty shares this recipe on ABC7.

Serves 4

Salsa Verde

Ingredients

  • 3 eachTomatillos
  • 2 clovesgarlic
  • 1 eachshallot
  • 1 eachlime
  • ½ eachjalapeno 
  • 1 cupEVOO
  • 2 Bunches cilantro
  • TTSalt
  • TTPepper

Directions

  1. Peel outer leaves off of tomatillos and wash under cool water.
  2. Cut them in half, toss in olive oil, salt, and pepper with the garlic and rough chopped shallots. 
  3. Roast in the oven at 350 degrees until they begin to caramelize and turn gold brown. 
  4. Remove from oven, let them cool and blend together smoothly with fresh cilantro, lime juice, and oil. 
  5. Set aside.  

Pepper Mojo

Ingredients

  • 1 eachRed pepper
  • 1 eachYellow pepper
  • ½ eachred onion
  • ¼ bunch cilantro
  • 3 clovesgarlic
  • 1 eachshallot
  • 2 sprigsfresh oregano
  • ½ cupwhite wine vinegar
  • 2 cupsorange juice
  • 2 eachlime juice

Directions

  1. Julienne both peppers and half of onion thinly and set aside. 
  2. Rough chop the garlic and shallots and caramelize in a sauce pot. 
  3. Add the vinegar, orange juice, and oregano and bring to a simmer.
  4. Season the liquid with salt and lime juice. 
  5. Add the peppers and onions and simmer on low for 10 minutes until they are just cooked. 
  6. Keep warm. 

Grouper

Ingredients

  • 4 eachRed grouper filet, 5 oz.
  • 4 eachBanana leaf, cut into 8x8 squares
  • 1 eachHeart of palm (optional)

Directions

  1. Season the grouper with salt and marinate quickly in the salsa verde. 
  2. Quickly toast the banana leaf on a hot surface or in the oven. 
  3. Thinly slice the heart of palm and place in the center of the banana leaf. 
  4. Place a piece of grouper on top of heart of palm and fold the banana leaf closed.  
  5. Cook in the oven at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees. 
  6. Carefully re-open the banana leaf to present and finish with the pepper mojo.