GRAPHIC: Sarasota man charged with 17 counts of child pornography

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department has arrested a Sarasota man after they received cyber-tips of child pornography images from the from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Detectives say they tracked the electronic devices that uploaded the images back to a Sarasota man named Michael Grider.
Detectives believe 46-year-old Michael Grider was in possession of the child pornography images between January and August 2018.
Police say they executed a search warrant at Grider’s home and found multiple electronic devices with child pornography images.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, they found 17 images of child pornography of young boys and 3 images of cartoon anime depicting children in a sexual nature on Grider’s iPhone. Detectives say one of the images uploaded online was a male child with his legs spread and a possible shock device attached to his testicles.
Police say Michael Grider has been charged with 17 counts of Sexual Performance by a Child - Possession of Child Pornography.
On November 1, 2018, Grider was arrested and transported to the Sarasota County Jail where he’s currently being held on $170,000 bond.
