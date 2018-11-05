Food Bank of Manatee hosts Manatee’s ‘Longest Lunch Table’

Food Bank of Manatee County hosts 18th Annual Empty Bowls Manatee's 'Longest Lunch Table.'
By ABC7 Staff | November 5, 2018 at 3:42 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 3:42 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee County is having the Manatee’s ‘Longest Lunch Table’ event on November 8 and 9.

The Food Bank of Manatee County wrote on their Facebook page, “Enjoy this symbolic meal of soup and bread as we unite at one table to envision hunger-relief together in Manatee County.”

The event on Thursday, November 8 will take place at Renaissance on 9th in Bradenton. The event on Friday, November 9 will take place on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch.

Both of the events will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

General admission to the event is $30 and a VIP ticket is $50.

