Food Bank of Manatee hosts Manatee’s ‘Longest Lunch Table’

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee County is having the Manatee’s ‘Longest Lunch Table’ event on November 8 and 9.
The Food Bank of Manatee County wrote on their Facebook page, “Enjoy this symbolic meal of soup and bread as we unite at one table to envision hunger-relief together in Manatee County.”
The event on Thursday, November 8 will take place at Renaissance on 9th in Bradenton. The event on Friday, November 9 will take place on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch.
Both of the events will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
General admission to the event is $30 and a VIP ticket is $50.
