First Alert Weather: Warm, humid and dry for several days

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The cold front that brought severe weather to Florida on Friday has lifted back north as a warm front. It has stalled in north central Florida where it will wash out in a few days. High pressure will slowly build across the Suncoast and keep us dry for the next four or five days. It will also keep us in a southerly wind for several days. This will ensure warm and muggy afternoons with very few cooling showers. The sky will be sunny at times but the stalled front draped across the Gulf waters will promote clouds that will be carried by the winds and bring a mostly to partly cloudy sky most of the time.