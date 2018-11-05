Deputies shoot, kill suspect after threats made at McDonalds

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, FL (WWSB) - Early Monday morning, deputies shot and killed a suspect at a fast food restaurant following threats.
It happened around 5:30am at the McDonald’s on Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor. Deputies say a witness called for help after the suspect made verbal threats about a firearm and shooting officers.
When deputies arrived on scene, they encountered the suspect and opened fire, killing the suspect. The deputies were not injured.
The scene is still under investigation and the sheriff’s office has not released further information, such as the identity of the suspect, more about the nature of the threats, or what led to deputies opening fire on the suspect.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.