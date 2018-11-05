Author & Beauty Editor Clemence Von Mueffling on the Secrets of French Beauty | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Clemence Von Mueffling is a renowned French beauty, born into a family of French beauties. She didn’t rely on her heritage to make it to the top in the beauty world, she’s also an acclaimed author and a blogger.
Clemence Von Mueffling visits Suncoast View and talks about being born into the Parisian beauty world. She was born and raised in Paris. Both her mother and grandmother were beauty editors for French Vogue.
Clemence studied economics and finance at the Université Dauphine in Paris and the prestigious Escp-Eap Program, during which she studied for a year each in Oxford, Madrid, and Paris. after finishing her business degree in Paris, She worked in marketing at Clarins, Puig, and Dior.
She moved to New York City in 2007. In 2014 she launched "Beauty and Well-being"an online magazine, to instant acclaim.
She wrote a book called “Ageless Beauty the French Way”. And a Vogue Editor called it “A delicious dose of effortless chic, timeless glamour, priceless beauty secrets, self-care—and self-confidence—from three generations of French beauty authorities.”
Aerin Lauder, Style & Image Director of Estée Lauder, describes Von Mueffling's book as a "Magical guide, with expert advice" for women of all ages."
Her latest book is called “Puttin' on the Poodle”. And she is in Sarasota to help raise money for he Florida Poodle Rescue" Group. They are a non-profit that raises funds to help rescue, foster, and find forever-families for abused poodles and other dogs.
“Puttin' On the Poodle” will be held at Michael’s on East in Sarasota on November 5th , 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For tickets and information go to floridarescue.org.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.