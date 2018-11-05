Global markets waver on worries over US-China trade dispute

ENERGY: Oil prices fell as the U.S. defended waivers given to eight unidentified nations, which will be able to continue importing Iranian oil after the re-imposition of sanctions. Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 13 cents to $63.01 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 55 cents to $63.14 a barrel in New York on Friday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was flat at $72.83 per barrel. The contract shed 6 cents to $72.83 a barrel in London.