With $50 million debut, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is no poor boy

"Nobody's Fool," which paired Haddish with another box-office force in writer-director-producer Tyler Perry, opened in third with a so-so $14 million. While far from disastrous for a movie that cost $19 million to make, the muted performance of "Nobody's Fool" seemed likely a result of oversaturation. Two films starring Haddish — "Night School" and "The Oath" — have opened in the past six weeks, and "Night School" is still No. 12 at the box office.