How to ensure your vote-by-mail ballot was accepted by election officials

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office has accepted more than 77,000 vote-by-mail ballots as of Saturday, November 3, but the office likely had to reject a few.
Florida has a law requiring the voters signature in the registration books to match the signature on the back of the absentee ballot envelope. If the envelope isn’t signed or the signatures don’t match, the Supervisor of Elections office can reject the ballot.
Voters can confirm their ballot was accepted by visiting the Supervisor of Elections Office website(s).
Manatee County voters can confirm by clicking here.
Sarasota County voters can check the status by clicking here.
Voters who have not yet mailed their absentee ballot must deliver it to the Supervisor of Elections Office before the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 6.
