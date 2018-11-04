Cormier chokes out Lewis; defends 2nd title at UFC 230

Lewis (21-6) served 3½ years in prison in his early 20s stemming from a parole violation when he was charged with aggravated assault shortly after high school. Lewis took up mixed martial arts shortly after his release and used his big right hand to ascend to a title shot. He had won nine of his last 10 fights and his self-deprecating humor — including a randy answer as to why he stripped off his shorts inside the cage after his last win — earned him a sponsorship deal with Popeyes Chicken.