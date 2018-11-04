First Alert Weather: A Muggy Mess

SARASOTA (WWSB) -It took all day but the rains and scattered thunderstorms did come through parts of our area. The warm front, which is moving north, has a very unstable, moist airmass in advance of the front. Most of our wet weather has been east of I-75 and in some cases 1 to 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen. Most of the showers will be over by around midnight tonight. We will be left with overcast conditions for the overnight time period. Some drier air will move in over the state from south to north over the next couple of days.