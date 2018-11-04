Deputies looking for driver after deadly hit-and-run in Bradenton

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - Troopers say a driver hit and killed a 64-year-old man in Bradenton Saturday night then fled the scene.
It happened just before 9pm at 301 Boulevard East and 41st Avenue East. Troopers say Tomas Xon-Gurcas of Bradenton was walking across 301 when he entered the westbound lane and was hit by a black, 2006-2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.
The driver fled the scene. Though a witness gave chase, the driver of the pickup used several side streets to lose the tail. Witnesses were only able to provide a description of the vehicle but not the tag number.
Xon-Gurcas was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run is asked to call authorities.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.