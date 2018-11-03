UK broadcaster Gambaccini gets payout over false abuse claim

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2011 file photo, Paul Gambaccini arrives for the BMI Awards at a central London venue. Britain's prosecution service has agreed to pay undisclosed damages to U.S.-born BBC broadcaster Paul Gambaccini over the way it handled unfounded sex abuse allegations against him. The 69-year-old broadcaster said Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, that he is still pursuing separate legal action against police. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File) (Jonathan Short)