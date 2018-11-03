Suncoast group parades to raise water quality awareness

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Suncoast-based group gathered at Robarts Arena Saturday morning with one mission: water quality awareness.
From Robarts, a parade of about one dozen cars drove along the Suncoast shoreline. They stopped at saint Armands Circle, then went down to Lido Beach, Siesta Beach, and Venice.
Their cars were marked with signs and flags.
They believe more people need to become aware of the problems stemming from Lake Okeechobee and the Gulf, arguing Florida’s Gulf coast is not what it used to be.
“It’s all about living in Florida and being able to go out and go fishing and enjoy the gulf or go over to lake O fishing," said John Robertson, an organizer with Project Red Tide. "Unfortunately over a period of time, we, and I say we because there’s plenty of blame to go around, have allowed these bodies of water to become polluted.”
While it’s important for everyone to be informed of the issue before heading to the polls on Election Day, organizers with Project Red Tide say this is not a political issue. They added that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep the water clean and clear.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.