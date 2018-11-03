Police searching for missing Palmetto man

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is actively searching for a 67-year-old man from Palmetto.
According to Bradenton Police Department, Karl Kohlhafer checked himself out of Blake Medical Center on October 31, 2018, against medical advice. Kohlhafer is a white male, 67 years old, five foot seven, and weighs one hundred pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes, and has a full beard.
Police say there is a concern for Kohlhafer’s health and mental well-being.
If you come into contact with Mr. Kohlhafer, please contact 911 or Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.