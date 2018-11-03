Police searching for missing Palmetto man

Police searching for missing Palmetto man
If you come into contact with Mr. Kohlhafer, please act accordingly and contact 911 or Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373.
By ABC7 Staff | November 3, 2018 at 8:23 AM EST - Updated November 3 at 8:23 AM

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is actively searching for a 67-year-old man from Palmetto.

According to Bradenton Police Department, Karl Kohlhafer checked himself out of Blake Medical Center on October 31, 2018, against medical advice. Kohlhafer is a white male, 67 years old, five foot seven, and weighs one hundred pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes, and has a full beard.

Police say there is a concern for Kohlhafer’s health and mental well-being.

If you come into contact with Mr. Kohlhafer, please contact 911 or Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373.

The Bradenton Police Department is actively looking for Mr. Karl Kohlhafer of Palmetto. He checked himself out of Blake...

Posted by Bradenton Police Department on Friday, November 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.