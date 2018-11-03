Missing Palmetto man found dead in Manatee County

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - A search for a missing Palmetto man has ended.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Karl Kohlhafer was found deceased. His death is under investigation, but police say foul play is not suspected.
Kohlhafer went missing after checking himself out, against medical advice, on October 31 from Blake Medical Center. There was concern for his health and well-being.
Bradenton Police issued a thank you to those who helped look for him and said, “Our thoughts are with his family during this time.”
