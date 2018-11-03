Kershaw gets $93M deal, leaving Harper, Machado atop market

The Chicago Cubs exercised their $20 million option on left-hander Cole Hamels, who went 4-3 with a 2.36 ERA in 12 starts after he was acquired from Texas on July 27. The Cubs traded left-hander Drew Smyly to the Rangers, clearing his $7 million salary from the payroll. That is $1 million more than the Rangers would have owed the Cubs if Hamels' option had been declined, which would have triggered a $6 million buyout and allowed him to go free.