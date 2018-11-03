Flip Flop Weekend Ahead

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It will be kinda of a Dr. Jekell and Mr. Hyde weekend. Saturday will be a cool and breezy Fall day with highs in the mid 70s. We should see partly cloudy skies with little chance for rain as some drier and slightly cooler air moves in for one day only.
The cold front which brought all the rain on Friday will stay to our South over and then move back northward on Sunday. This quick transformation from a cold front to a warm front is a result of a developing low pressure moving into the SE U.S. on Sunday. As the front moves back over the Suncoast during the afternoon hours we can expect increasing cloudiness and a good chance of mainly showers with an isolated chance for a few thunderstorms.
Temperatures will once again warm back up into the 80s on Sunday with winds switching around to the SE once the front passes to our North. The rain chance on Sunday afternoon and evening will be around 60%.
By Monday expect some clouds sticking around and highs in the mid 80s. For election day we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.
