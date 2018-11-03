First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms Back in the Forecast

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The cold front that brought us the wet weather on Friday along with warm temperatures and high humidity has moved to the southern part of the state. As a result of its passage, we had a glorious, cooler, less humid day today. Tomorrow is another story. The humidity will rise the temperatures will climb and the rain and Thunderstorms will be back in the late afternoon and evening hours for our area. This is due to the front coming back as a warm front across the region and as it moves north, it will bring in the rain and the possibility of thunderstorms into the region. Temperatures will be back in the 80′s where as today we saw highs in the upper 70′s for most places.