Deputies investigate possible threat of violence at Port Charlotte High School

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte County School Department received information of a possible threat of violence that may take place at Port Charlotte High School next week.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was deemed not credible after thorough investigation.
Detectives say the student who made these threats was interviewed and it was determined he had no possible means to carry out these threats.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, there is no threat to any students or faculty and the investigation is closed.
