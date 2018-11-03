Convicted drug dealer sentenced to 15 years

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Office of Statewide Prosecution secured the sentencing of a convicted drug dealer with trafficking opioids.
Will Samuel Reaves, 46, received a 15-year sentence in the Florida State Prison. The Honorable Judge Brian Iten imposed the sentence on the defendant.
In February 2016, Attorney General Bondi’s OSP, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bradenton Police Department, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office for the 12th Judicial Circuit arrested Reaves and 14 others in connection to the drug trafficking ring. The ring operated out of Manatee County.
Authorities say they found Reaves in possession of 100 hydromorphone tablets weighing more than 15 grams after meeting with a co-defendant in Bradenton, Florida. Authorities from the DEA, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Bradenton Police Department used surveillance to follow the co-defendant from a pharmacy to the parking lot to meet Reaves, along with another co-defendant.
According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, a Manatee County jury found the defendant guilty of conspiracy to traffic hydromorphone. The charges stem from an investigation into a massive drug trafficking ring spanning multiple Florida counties. Reaves is the latest member of the ring to be sentenced.
