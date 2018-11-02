Sarasota County ready to approve next year’s school calendar - get a sneak peek!

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Looking to plan next years vacation with the family? Get a sneak peek at next year's school calendar.
In Sarasota County, the school board is looking to approve the district calendar for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years next Tuesday.
You can see the proposed calendars below:
It’s important to not that these are the proposed calendars and it’s possible the school board could make changes or send them back to the drawing board on Tuesday.
In Manatee County, next year’s school calendar is already available. Here’s what their plan looks like:
