Record numbers taking advantage of early voting ahead of Tuesday’s General Election

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The voting site at the Lakewood Ranch Town Hall is a prime example of how successful early voting has been this year on the Suncoast. The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections says at this location alone there have been more than a thousand voters casting their ballots for the General Election each day.
“It’s less stressful, if you vote early and you just beat the rush and the stress that comes with that,” said Maria Nunez, a Lakewood Ranch resident.
“I actually travel a lot with work and I’ll be out traveling, so I just wanted to make sure I wanted to make sure I did my civic duty here, when I’m in town,” said Kirk Grayam, an East Bradenton resident.
So far in Manatee County more than 75,000 of the 230,000 registered voters have voted. In Sarasota County they’ve already had 45,000 voters cast their ballot, which is a 35 percent voter turnout with several more days of early voting still available. For both counties they are either on par or eclipsing early voting numbers compared to 2016.
“There’s several high profile races on the ballot," said Ron Turner, Supervisor of Elections for Sarasota County. "You have a U.S. Senate race and a Governor’s race that are certainly driving a lot of the turnout, a lot of issues on the ballot, you have 18 questions countywide.”
Early voting in Manatee and Sarasota County runs through this Saturday from 8:30am until 6:30pm. If you have a mail-in ballot, at this time you’re being encouraged to drop it off at your Supervisor of Elections to make sure your vote gets in on time.
“We like to come in and do it by hand, the mail-in ballot so we can take our time going through it,” said Elia Chesnoff, a Sarasota resident. "And also teach our daughter what it’s all about and like to let her drop it in the box.
“We wouldn’t miss voting for anything, it’s one of the biggest responsibilities a citizen has in this country,” said Judy and Jeff Reed, a couple who voted early.
The General Election takes place on Tuesday, November 6th. Voters can cast their ballots between 7am and 7pm.
