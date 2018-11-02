Police arrest Florida State student for throwing chocolate milk on Republican volunteer

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL/RNN) - A Florida State University student is charged with battery after pouring chocolate milk on a volunteer at a Republican party table on the FSU campus.
Warning, this story contains a tweet with obscene language in the video.
A warrant was issued for Shelby Shoup, 19, by the Florida State University Police Department on Thursday. Later that day, Shoup turned herself in, was placed into handcuffs and taken to the Leon County Jail.
On Tuesday, Florida State police responded to Landis Green after the reported attack.
When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the victim who said she was volunteering at a Republican party table when Shoup began yelling at her as well as pouring chocolate milk on her on two separate occasions.
A witness told officers after Shoup poured milk on the victim for a second time, he began filming the incident on his phone.
“Sickening to see a member of @FSUGOP a group I’m proud to be in have chocolate milk thrown on her for campaigning,” tweeted Hunter Pollack. “In the state constitution it says students are allowed to express their point of view on campus. This is a vile attack.”
Shoup was taken to the Leon County Jail, where she spent the night and was released Friday. She is due back in court on November 28 for a case management hearing.
The university released a statement on the incident.
“FSU is a diverse community that values and respects each person. FSU expects each member of the community to embrace the values of civility and ethical conduct and obey the law," the school tweeted. "Regarding Tuesday’s incident, the individual was identified, arrested and charged with battery.”
