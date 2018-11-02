Merkel visits Poland amid calls for World War II reparations

Protesters hold posters during a visit to the Polish capital by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Merkel is visiting Warsaw amid calls by Polish officials that Germany pay Poland billions of dollars for damage inflicted by the Nazis during World War II. Slogan on the main poster reads 'The Germans Have To Pay For The Murder Of Millions Of Polish Citizens'. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (AP)