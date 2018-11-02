Keep the umbrellas handy on Friday as cold front moves in

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Get ready another cold front will be moving through the Suncoast on Friday. This front will bring a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms as it makes its way through the area later in the day. It does not appear to be a severe weather threat as the main thrust of energy will be well to our North as the front passes.
The timing of the rain looks to be during the mid afternoon through the early evening although there will be a slight chance in the morning for a few scattered showers as the pre-frontal trough moves out ahead of the actual cold front. It will be breezy as well with winds veering to the S/SW throughout the day.
This wind shift will be responsible for bringing the harmful impacts of red tide back toward the coast. With the wind running in the 10-15 mph range along with some bigger surf expect the algae bloom to become aerosolized and carried into the coast.
The front should clear the area by daybreak Saturday ushering in some cooler weather but for only one day and then it moves back north as a warm front on Sunday bringing with it more rain.
The high on Friday should be around 83 degrees which is fairly close to average. We will see a mix of sun and clouds during the morning with mostly cloudy conditions during the latter half of the day. The rain chance is at 70% mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.
Some showers will linger into the early morning hours on Saturday and then some partial clearing by daybreak. Saturday will be nice and breezy with a high near 78 and NNW winds at 10-15 mph.
On Sunday the front starts to get pulled back north over the Suncoast as another low pressure develops over the Lower Mississippi valley. This will bring cloudy conditions and a good bet for light to moderate showers on again and off again throughout the day.
The high on Sunday will be 83 degrees.
Bob Harrigan
