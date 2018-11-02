First Alert Weather: Increasing rain chance this afternoon and an unsettled weekend

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Today a cold front will move from north Florida to the Suncoast and bring a chance for showers or thunderstorms. The timing of the onset of storms looks to be in the second half of the day and likely around evening drive time. This is the front that triggered tornado watch boxes along the northern Gulf coast, but it will weaken before reaching us.
A few showers may linger into Saturday morning but most of the day should be partly sunny and cooler. The breezy winds will start to subside in the second half of the day and the evening should be pleasant. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back before bed on Saturday night or, if you are still up, 2 AM Sunday morning.
The front will sink south and stick in south Florida. On Sunday it will lift north as a warm front and again bring a thunderstorm chance to the Suncoast. It will also bring back the humidity and warm temperatures. The warm weather and thunderstorm chance will stay with us as we begin the first full work week of November.
