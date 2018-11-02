Early voting ahead of midterms reveals vote-related problems

— In Georgia, some 53,000 voter registration applications — the vast majority of which were submitted by black residents — are considered pending by the secretary of state's office because they ran afoul of the state's "exact match" law. The law requires information on the forms to precisely match records with either the Georgia Department of Driver Services or the Social Security Administration. On Friday, a federal judge ruled that election officials must make it easier for voters whose registrations are pending to prove they are U.S. citizens when they go to the polls. They must bring a valid photo ID that substantially matches the information on file.