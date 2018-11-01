Wine bag found inside Louisiana teacher’s classroom

RAPIDES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - One Central Louisiana teacher gets a bad grade on her report card.
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s office accuses 43-year-old Shannon Rene Beran of having wine inside of her classroom.
On October 24th, a school resource officer was called to Buckeye Elementary on reports of a possible intoxicated school employee.
Witness told authorities, Beran was reportedly displaying odd behavior while on pick up duty.
A press release from the Sheriff's office says when asked about her condition she became defensive and demanded to leave.
Following the scuffle, officials searched her classroom. A partially consumed bag of wine was discovered.
Beran was arrested for possession of alcohol on public school property.
She is out on a $500 bond.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.