Sharing the Road: Bicyclists’ and Drivers’ Safety Concern After Tragic Accident in Venice

When sharing the road, bicyclists must stay in their designated bike lane or as close to the right-hand curb as possible. However, there are some exceptions. "If you are passing a slower vehicle, if you are avoiding some sort of obstacle in the road, or if they were turning left. They obviously would need to change their position from the outside lane to the inside lane. That it appears to be what happened here, there was a lane change being made by the bicyclists,” Lt. Greg Bueno, from the Florida Highway Patrol, said.