S. Korea's Moon: N. Korean leader Kim to visit Seoul 'soon'

The two Koreas have remained split along the world's most heavily fortified border since the three-year Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice, not a peace treaty. If Kim, a third-generation hereditary ruler, visits Seoul, he would be the first North Korean leader to do so since the war's end. Last year saw increased fears of a new war on the peninsula as he exchanged threats of destruction and crude insults with Trump over North Korea's push to develop nuclear missiles capable of striking the U.S. mainland.