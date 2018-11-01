Roundabout area closed in Downtown Sarasota for artwork construction

SARASOTA, FL -- Suncoast drivers may want to avoid a busy intersection in Downtown Sarasota on Thursday.
The city of Sarasota says the Southwest quadrant of the Palm Avenue and Cocoanut Avenue roundabout will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Crews will be spending the day adding a concrete foundation for a new public art piece at that roundabout.
The artwork titled “Jumping Fish” will be installed in the center of the roundabout in mid-December or early January.
