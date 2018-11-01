RED TIDE REPORT: High levels remain on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released their red tide midweek report.
According to FWC, higher bloom concentrations were observed in Manatee and Sarasota counties from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30.
The concentrations were in patchy areas along Sarasota and Manatee beaches.
Additionally, respiratory irritation was reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
FWC says bloom concentrations decreased in Charlotte county.
Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas to Monroe counties predict net northern transport of surface waters and net southern movement of subsurface waters in most areas over the next three days.
