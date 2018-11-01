New non-stop route to London from Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, FL (WWSB) - Tampa International Airport has announced a new, non-stop flight from Tampa to London on Norwegian Airlines.
According to Tampa International Airport, the route to London has commenced, operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Fares start as low as $174 one-way in Economy and from $619 one-way in premium, inclusive of taxes.
“We appreciate Norwegian’s investment in Tampa Bay, and we look forward to welcoming Norwegian’s new UK visitors to the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater region,” said Joe Lopano, CEO of Tampa International Airport. “We’re eager to show them why Trip Advisor, Travel + Leisure, and JD Power all rank Tampa International Airport among the world’s best.”
