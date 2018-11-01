New art work continues to pop up all over downtown, thanks to the City of Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Many have noticed that with every new development in Downtown Sarasota, there seems to be a piece of art to accompany it. This isn’t a coincidence.
In fact, it’s a City requirement for developers who are interested in building a hotel or high rise condo in the area.
Thursday, the City closed the roundabout at Palm and Cocoanut Avenue to begin construction on what will be the Jumping Fish by January. It’s the newest addition to an ever growing compilation around town.
The window of an art gallery downtown reads, ‘The fine art of living in Sarasota.’
“This is quite a unique area,” said Bonnie Gaipo, a woman who lives in Bradenton, but works in Sarasota.
It’s known not just for its beautiful beaches, but for its culture, its history and its imagination.
“In fact, that’s why my wife and I chose to live here five years ago, we moved here," said Jerry Pichert, a local waiting to get his haircut. "We had always visited here, but we made this our home because it has a lot of arts and sciences, other than just the natural beauty of the area.”
Natural beauty that’s often overlooked in the hustle and bustle of city living, but not as much here.
“We need to appreciate more art around us and enjoy the beauty around us," said Tanya Stalvey, another Sarasota resident.
It’s an appreciation that reaches the locals waiting to get their haircut, the friends meeting for lunch and City staff, who’s the main reason there’s are everywhere.
“For every roundabout that we create, we want to put a piece of public art in the middle of that roundabout,” explained Steven Cover, Director of Planning for the City of Sarasota. “But also too, for new developments that are coming in, we also oversee the design and installation of public art on private properties as well.”
Like the new mural called David, hard to miss on the Bold condominiums under construction downtown.
“As a new development project comes through, they either have to contribute to the fund or provide the art themselves,” Cover explained.
Up to $250,000 is required per developer, per site to the ever growing public art fund, no exceptions.
“This is one of the more aggressive programs I’ve seen, anywhere," Cover said. "I’ve been all over the country, this is a pretty good program.”
Soon to be 82 pieces owner or loaned by the City or developers around town, but there are thousands more works of art in each crevice and corner of Sarasota, for anyone who knows where to look.
In order to choose the art that will be installed, the City said it puts out a call for proposals.
Staff said they get hundreds of submissions each time, not just from people in Sarasota or Florida, but from the United States and entire world.
