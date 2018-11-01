Mediterranean-Style Australian Lamb Shank from Seasons 52 | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - For reviews, recipes, cooking tips and more, visit MySuncoast Dining at www.mysuncoast.com/dining
Ingredients
2 lamb shanks
2 tablespoon of canola oil
2 teaspoons of salt
2 teaspoons of pepper
2 cups of chicken stock
1 cup of red wine
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
1 onion, chopped
1 tablespoon of fresh parsley, chopped fine
1 teaspoon of allspice
1 teaspoon of cinnamon
1 tablespoon of oregano
1 tomato, diced
Sliced chives for garnishing
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Cut a ring around the lamb shank bone, approx. 1″ from the top.
Heat canola oil in skillet on medium-high heat for 2 minutes.
Season each lamb shank with salt and pepper, coating all sides.
Place lamb in skillet, and caramelize on all sides, turning every 2-3 minutes as golden crust starts to form.
Remove lamb and set aside in an oven-safe dish. Reserve juice in skillet.
