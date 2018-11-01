Little girl awestruck by Michelle Obama’s portrait went as her for Halloween

(CNN) - A little girl photographed while awe-struck by a portrait of Michelle Obama, dressed as the former first lady for Halloween.
The picture of little Parker Curry transfixed by the painting went viral earlier this year and charmed the world.
When Alisha Welsh of Magnolia Lake Children's Clothing saw the image, she decided to make a matching dress for Parker.
The three-year-old wore the dress trick or treating Wednesday night.
Parker’s mother says her daughter believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well.
The former first lady took to Twitter to give little Parker her approval.
The earlier viral image led to a face-to-face meeting between Parker and the former first lady.
