Human remains found in field in Manatee County

PALMETTO, FL (WWSB) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in a field on Wednesday.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a resident was walking through the field in Palmetto near 16th Avenue East and 61st Street East around 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday and found the remains.
Detectives do not know if the remains are a man or a woman. They also do not know how they got there.
The Medical Examiner’s Office is currently examining the remains to determine more information.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.