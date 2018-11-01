Hear a Tribute to Aretha Frankin from Singer Cece Teneal | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - When you hear Cece Teneal sing on Suncoast View you’ll understand why critics call her, “A musical force to be reckoned with”. Cece has won many Independent Music Awards, including Best Gospel, and best R & B Album.
She says she's just a country girl blessed with a powerful voice.
Cece is starring in a one night only tribute to Aretha Franklin called “Portrait of a Queen” at Sarasota’s Art Ovation Hotel.
She tells Suncoast View hosts she's from Osteen, Florida outside Orlando. She says her singing career began
“When I was handed a microphone in the family church at the age of six, and stunned people with my voice.”
Even back then folks were raving about her chillingly beautiful vocals. As her career skyrocketed, she was selected as the lead singer for B.B. King's Blues Club in Orlando in 2007. Cece succeeded in transforming B.B.King's into the most frequented live music venue in Orlando, and in 2011 she released her debut blues album, "Train from Osteen", performing to sold out crowds.
She will joined at her show at Art Ovation by local favorites Shantel Norman and Kara Nally.
You can see her Saturday, November 3rd as she presents “Portrait of a Queen” at the Art Ovation Hotel.
For more information go to arethasrq.bpt.me
