Grilled Pork Chops With Curry Yogurt Sauce | Chef Judi

Ingredients:
- 4 bone in pork chops
- 4 organic radishes
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds
- 1-2 TBSP olive oil
- 3 teaspoons curry powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 8 small sweet potatoes
- 1 cup whole-milk Greek Yogurt
- 3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Moroccan seasoning
- Fresh ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 teaspoons light brown sugar
- 6-8 small sweet potatoes
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees
- Stir curry, Moroccan seasoning, garlic salt and fresh ground black pepper with brown sugar in a medium sized bowl
- Sprinkle pork chops with spice mixture and toss in sweet potatoes
- Pan seared pork chops
- Place sweet potatoes on prepared sheet pan plank side down.
- Roast in oven until slightly tender
- In a separate bowl whisk yogurt, lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Arrange pork chops on a platter
- Place sweet potato planks around edge of platter.
- Garnish with thinly sliced radishes and pomegranate seeds
