Grilled Pork Chops With Curry Yogurt Sauce | Chef Judi

By Judi Gallagher | November 1, 2018 at 1:45 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 6:22 AM
Ingredients:

  • 4 bone in pork chops
  • 4 organic radishes
  • 1 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 1-2 TBSP olive oil
  • 3 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 8 small sweet potatoes
  • 1 cup whole-milk Greek Yogurt
  • 3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Moroccan seasoning
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons light brown sugar
  • 6-8 small sweet potatoes

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees
  2. Stir curry, Moroccan seasoning, garlic salt and fresh ground black pepper with brown sugar in a medium sized bowl
  3. Sprinkle pork chops with spice mixture and toss in sweet potatoes
  4. Pan seared pork chops
  5. Place sweet potatoes on  prepared sheet pan plank side down.
  6. Roast in oven until slightly tender
  7. In a separate bowl whisk yogurt, lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon salt
  8. Arrange pork chops on a platter
  9. Place sweet potato planks around edge of platter.
  10. Garnish with thinly sliced radishes and pomegranate seeds

