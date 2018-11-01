Garlic Shrimp | Chef Allen Yu

Ingredients:
- 12-15 large de-veined shrimp
- 1 Tbs fresh cilantro, chopped
- 3 Tbs fresh garlic, chopped
- 1 tsp white pepper
- 2 tsp sugar
- 1 Tbs fish sauce
- 2 Tbs green onion, chopped
- 2 Tbs fresh ginger, chopped
Instructions
- In a large frying pan sautee cilantro and garlic over medium high heat until aromatic
- Add white pepper, fish sauce, and sugar to pan and cook until evenly mixed
- Add shrimp, green onion, and ginger to pan and cook for 2 mins per side
- Serve with white rice and enjoy
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.