Garlic Shrimp | Chef Allen Yu

Ingredients:

  • 12-15 large de-veined shrimp
  • 1 Tbs fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 3 Tbs fresh garlic, chopped
  • 1 tsp white pepper
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • 1 Tbs fish sauce
  • 2 Tbs green onion, chopped
  • 2 Tbs fresh ginger, chopped

Instructions

  1. In a large frying pan sautee cilantro and garlic over medium high heat until aromatic
  2. Add white pepper, fish sauce, and sugar to pan and cook until evenly mixed
  3. Add shrimp, green onion, and ginger to pan and cook for 2 mins per side
  4. Serve with white rice and enjoy

